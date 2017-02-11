LRT brings economic boost to Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- Work and additional planning along the growing light rail lines in the Twin Cities will pick back up once warmer weather is here.



That includes work on transit line and the buildings and businesses popping up around them.



The Metropolitan Council recently took a look at how transit is impacting our local economy and jobs.

Adam Duininck, chair of the Metropolitan Council says the light rail is contributing to the local economy in a big way.



He says because of the light rail and the expansion of it, we can expect to see more businesses, housing and jobs.



"We've seen a lot of development along the blue line, green line, red line, north star corridor but where we are now in terms of building it and expanding that system with green line extension there are already development close to 7 million dollars," said Duininck.



He says they are combining the total amount of projects along the existing metro green line and blue line and the proposed southwest and blue line extension light rail transit and those companies' investment in the community.



He says there are already 64,300 jobs within one-half mile of the 15 planned SWLRT stations like in Hopkins and the luxury apartments like the Moline apartments are creating jobs and another 16,600 jobs are expected to be added by 2035.



The blue line extension has 16,200 jobs within one-half mile of its 11 planned new stations and is expected to grow to 20,800 jobs along the route.

There are 15 development projects along the region's first line, the "metro blue line" and those equal out to a nearly $700 million investment in Minneapolis and surrounding areas.



Work on the blue line extension will start in 2018.

