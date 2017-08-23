Made-in-Minnesota 'Rave' apple all the rage

Scientists at the University of Minnesota have produced 27 new apple varieties since 1908, and chose the Rave from thousands of breeds. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota has produced some of the world's most popular apples, and its latest variety is already getting a lot of attention.

It's called the Rave, and it was bred to have the juiciness of a Honeycrisp and the tart flavor of a Granny Smith. And since it ripens in August, it'll kick off the apple season a full month earlier.

Scientists at the University of Minnesota have produced 27 new apple varieties since 1908, and chose the Rave from thousands of breeds.

Bon Appetit magazine is giving the Rave high marks, featuring it in its latest issue.

The Rave will be widely available in the fall of 2018, and will be marketed as the First Kiss apple in Minnesota.

