Man, 77, missing in Bloomington

Kamara Kollie Togbah, 77, was last seen on July 5. (Photo: Bloomington Police)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Authorities are actively searching for a 77-year-old man who went missing from his residence.

The Bloomington Police Department states Kamara Kollie Togbah was last seen around 8 a.m. on July 5 in his residence near 88th Street and 18th Avenue. Authorities say he suffers from dementia and they believe he walked away from his home.

They say he may be wearing gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Togbah is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.

Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are conducting a ground search for Togbah in the area.

