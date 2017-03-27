Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty

27-year-old Cullen Osburn is charged in the beating death of an international student at UW-Stout last October. (Photo: Hennepin County Jail)

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - The Minnesota man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Cullen Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi. The 24-year-old student died from a brain injury last October following an altercation in downtown Menomonie.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the beating death of 24-year-old UW-Stout student Hussain Saeed Alnahdi.

The 27-year-old Minneapolis man appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court Monday. Judge Rod Smeltzer rejected a defense request to reduce Osburn's $75,000 bond.

Alnahdi came to UW-Stout from Saudi Arabia to study English as a second language. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram says a preliminary hearing is scheduled April 20.

