Man arrested after Brooklyn Park stabbing

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say they've arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman several times in the neck inside a Brooklyn Park apartment.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a stabbing in the 8300 block of Zane Avenue. There, police found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where she's in stable condition.
According to police, the suspect, a 34-year-old man, fled the scene. Police arrested him Tuesday and he's being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail.
Police added the victim knew the suspect and are in a domestic relationship.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs