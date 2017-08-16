Man arrested after Brooklyn Park stabbing

A woman was stabbed Tuesday night in a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, according to police. (Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE 11)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say they've arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman several times in the neck inside a Brooklyn Park apartment.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a stabbing in the 8300 block of Zane Avenue. There, police found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where she's in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect, a 34-year-old man, fled the scene. Police arrested him Tuesday and he's being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail.

Police added the victim knew the suspect and are in a domestic relationship.

