Man arrested after 'sex acts' with student at Champlin Park High

Champlin Park High School (Photo: KARE 11)

CHAMPLIN, Minn. - A man was arrested after entering Champlin Park High School and engaging in sexual acts with a student, according to police.

The alleged incident happened Wednesday, around noon, at the school located at 6025 109th Ave. N.

In an email sent to parents in the district, Principal Mike George said the man entered the school Wednesday with the intent of meeting a student and that the man "violated our safety procedures to do so."

Exactly how the man entered the school remains unclear, but George says the man was in no way affiliated with the school.

Police say the 42-year-old had pre-arranged the encounter with the adult student. The two met in a school bathroom where police believe they engaged in sexual acts.

"Other students noticed this unwelcome visitor and reported it to school staff. School administration and security personnel were able to apprehend the suspect and law enforcement took him into custody," George states in the email.

The suspect was arrested for criminal sexual conduct and is being held at the Brooklyn Park Jail. Brooklyn Park police continue to investigate the incident.

KARE 11 has a crew covering this developing story and will have more on the KARE 11 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Here is Principal George's full email to district parents:

This is Principal Mike George with a message for parents and guardians. I'm sharing a safety concern that arose today. An adult male came into Champlin Park High School with the intent of meeting a student. This person violated our safety procedures to do so. They are also not in any way connected with our school.

Other students noticed this unwelcome visitor and reported it to school staff. School administration and security personnel were able to apprehend the suspect and law enforcement took him into custody. Our school is continuing to cooperate with the law enforcement investigation.

The school is also investigating this incident and will be reviewing safety procedures as a part of this.

We appreciate the students that cooperated with this incident. Only through the cooperation of students and quick action of our staff were we able to apprehend this person. This is a perfect example of our CPHS Family taking action when they witnessed something that wasn't right...The actions of our students and staff helped our school today.

Sincerely,

Michael George

© 2017 KARE-TV