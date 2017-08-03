Man arrested in death of baby found in burned home

Home in Tower, Minn. where baby was found dead following a fire Wednesday. (Photo: KBJR)

TOWER, Minn. - Sheriff's officials say a 24-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a baby whose body was found after a house fire was extinguished in St. Louis County.

Authorities on Thursday identified the 11-month-old child as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski. Firefighters found the baby's body in the burned out home in Tower Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says smoke was billowing out of a second story window and flames could be seen coming out of the lower floor window when law enforcement arrived.

Window of home in Tower with fire damage. (Photo: KBJR)

The man is being held on possible charges of second-degree manslaughter, child neglect and other counts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials don't believe it was intentionally set.

