Man arrested in death of baby found in burned home

TOWER, Minn. - Sheriff's officials say a 24-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a baby whose body was found after a house fire was extinguished in St. Louis County.
Authorities on Thursday identified the 11-month-old child as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski. Firefighters found the baby's body in the burned out home in Tower Wednesday.
The sheriff's office says smoke was billowing out of a second story window and flames could be seen coming out of the lower floor window when law enforcement arrived.
The man is being held on possible charges of second-degree manslaughter, child neglect and other counts.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials don't believe it was intentionally set.
