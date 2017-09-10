KARE
Close

Man arrested in driver shooting on south Mpls. road

KARE 12:33 PM. CDT September 10, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a man driving a car early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police were called to the 4500 block of Stevens Ave. South scene shortly before 3:00 a.m Saturday.

Police say they received numerous calls about a shooting in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a car that had smashed into a sound wall.

Police say the driver was already dead of an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.

Officers working the case believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

© 2017 KARE-TV

KARE

Man shot and killed while driving in Minneapolis

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories