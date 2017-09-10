Man arrested in driver shooting on south Mpls. road

MINNEAPOLIS - Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a man driving a car early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police were called to the 4500 block of Stevens Ave. South scene shortly before 3:00 a.m Saturday.

Police say they received numerous calls about a shooting in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a car that had smashed into a sound wall.

Police say the driver was already dead of an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.

Officers working the case believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

