Man arrested in driver shooting on south Mpls. road

MINNEAPOLIS - Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a man driving a car early Saturday morning.
Minneapolis police were called to the 4500 block of Stevens Ave. South scene shortly before 3:00 a.m Saturday.
Police say they received numerous calls about a shooting in the area.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a car that had smashed into a sound wall.
Police say the driver was already dead of an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.
Officers working the case believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs