Man asks McDonald's for side of 'crack' with meal

BIG LAKE, Minn. - Sir, would you like crack with that?

McDonald's workers in Big Lake received an unusual order recently.

When they asked a 35-year-old St. Michael man if he would like anything else with his meal, he responded, "crack," according to Big Lake Police.

The police said on their Facebook page that officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the McDonald's drive-through around 10:15 p.m. on March 19. When they arrived, they found that the driver had switched places with a 33-year-old female passenger. The vehicle was sitting in the parking lot.

Police conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the man for driving while impaired.

Police also searched the female passenger's purse and found a baggie containing a white granular substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. A further search revealed two glass straws with white residue, and a "rock" that was also identified as methamphetamine.

A K-9 was deployed and found additional narcotics behind the glove compartment.

Both were arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail.

The woman was later charged with two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession. The man was charged with second-degree chemical test refusal, second-degree DUI, and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

