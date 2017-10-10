Man charged in deadly apartment fire

Apartment fire on 1500 block of Park Avenue S in Minneapolis. Credit: Nate Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal apartment fire in Minneapolis last week.

Marcus Dewayne Shanks, 30, faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

Around 10 Friday night, police and fire crews were called to a three-story apartment building on the 1500 block of Park Avenue South. Upon arrival, authorities found two people suffering from serious burns and it appeared they jumped from a third-story window. The man later died at Hennepin County Medical Center. The woman remains in critical condition.

Firefighters helped other residents evacuate out of windows with ladders.

The complaint states one of the residents in the building spotted a man, who he or she recognized, dousing the apartment stairwell with lighter fluid. When the witness asked him to stop he replied, "No. Everyone in this apartment is going to die," or words to that effect.

The complaint states the same man was trying to gain access to the building next to the apartment the following morning. Police later arrested Shanks at the scene.

Police say between 20 and 30 people were in the apartment building at the time of the fire.

