Man charged with manslaughter in newborn's death

Chaz Moore (Photo: KTTC)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman is charged with first-degree manslaughter after the infant delivered by emergency surgery died.



Police say the 20-year-old man pushed his ex-girlfriend, who was 26 weeks pregnant, to the floor last Thursday. KTTC reports police say the woman drove herself to the hospital after suffering abdominal pains. Doctors delivered the baby by emergency cesarean section. The child was on life support at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist until Sunday night.

Moore is also being charged with several other felonies and misdemeanors.

A judge in Olmsted County set bail at $200,000 with conditions or $400,000 without.

© 2017 Associated Press