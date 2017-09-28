Man charged with releasing cruise boats in Duluth

Duluth Police officers remembered dealing with the 49-year-old Sullwold, who was previously on their radar for causing damage to property in the Canal Park area.

DULUTH, MN - The man accused of setting loose two cruise boats in Duluth last week has been officially charged with felony theft.

Gregory Sullwold is accused of releasing the lines and letting the 100-ton Vista Star and 60-ton Vista Queen tour boats float unoccupied into the Duluth Harbor late last week. The boats were adrift for several hours in the Duluth Harbor.

The Vista Queen had a close call with a 730-foot foot Canadian Laker navigating the harbor but fortunately, no damage was done.

According to the criminal complaint filed this week, as the investigation got underway officers remembered dealing with the 47-year-old Sullwold, who was previously on their radar for causing damage to property in the Canal Park area. Documents claim he also threatened to blow up Club Saratoga.

Upon arrest on an unrelated warrant out of Hennepin County, police say Sullwold was particularly interested in "the boats floating on the harbor." He also seemed to boast of his knowledge of boats.

A Vista spokesperson told us last week Sullwold is a boat mechanic in Minnetonka. We are told the Vista will be installing additional security measures in the wake of the incident.

Sullwold is summoned to appear in St. Louis Co. court in Duluth on October 31st.



