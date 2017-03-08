Man critically hurt in north Mpls. shooting

MINNEAPOLIS - One man is in critical condition and two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a north Minneapolis convenience store Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. at the Super USA store in the 3800 block of Freemont Ave. North.

On Thursday, officers from the Minneapolis Fourth Precinct will visit neighborhoods to talk to the community about the shooting.

Police say there's no suspect information that can be released at this time.

Anyone with questions or information is encouraged to talk to the officers, according to a police news release.

Police want the public to text them anonymous tips, if possible.

Here's the instructions they provided in the news release:

Anyone with information is encouraged to text their tip in to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. These text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous. Persons may also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 KARE-TV