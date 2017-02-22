Man dead after North Chisago Lake shooting

(Photo: Thinkstock)

NORTH CHISAGO LAKE, Minn. - The Chisago County Sheriff's Office reports it has a person in custody following a fatal shooting in North Chisago Lake Township Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators were called to a report of a shooting shortly after 12:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man dead at the scene. Investigators say the victim and suspect are neighbors in the 11000-block of Lyndon Road North. Investigators add the shooting happened on the road.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a motive for the shooting. No other details are being released at this time.

