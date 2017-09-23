Man dead following shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - Police are searching for suspects following a deadly shooting at an apartment building in Roseville Saturday evening.



Authorities were called to the Centennial Garden East Apartments on the 1400 block of Centennial Drive around 5:25 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.



Police arrived and found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds unconscious outside an apartment building door. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



So far, no arrests have been made but investigators are trying to locate a white sedan seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed right after the shooting. It's unclear if more than one person was involved in the incident.



Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooting is asked to call Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



The BCA is assisting Roseville police with the investigation.

