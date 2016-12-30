Man dies in crash after high-speed police chase

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Department

VILLAGE OF LUCK, Wis. - A man has died after being thrown from a pick up truck that crashed during a high-speed police chase in Polk County Wisconsin.

On December 30 at approximately 2:40 a.m. a Polk County police deputy saw a vehicle swerve off and back on the road near the intersection of Main Street and E. Butternut Avenue.

The driver of the truck sped away when the officer put on his lights. The car continued at a high rate of speed until State Highway 46 when the vehicle rolled.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. The two other passengers were taken to Saint Croix Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The identity of the driver has not been released. An investigation is being completed by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Saint Croix County Sheriff's Office.