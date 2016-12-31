MANKATO, Minn. - A man has been fatally shot by a Mankato police officer during a struggle at a hotel.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the officer responded to a disturbance at the Country Inn & Suites on Highway 22 about 4 a.m. Saturday.
KEYC-TV reports police say the officer confronted a man and the two struggled. A police statement says the officer discharged his or her weapon, striking the man. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
The police officer was injured during the altercation and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for treatment.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.
Man fatally shot during struggle with Mankato officer
Associated Press , KARE 1:40 PM. CST December 31, 2016
MANKATO, Minn. - A man has been fatally shot by a Mankato police officer during a struggle at a hotel.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman says Airbnb renters trashed her apartment
-
Pair cited after flight returns to MSP
-
What's killing bees? New clue emerges
-
Neighbors raise concerns about delivery man
-
St. Paul Police warn pet owners of potential poisoned bread
-
First look at renovated Minnesota State Capitol
-
Late night weather 12-30-16
-
Dog's painful mystery solved
-
Prosecutor decides no charges after 2nd look at Gophers case
-
New Brighton brothers latest snow creation
More Stories
-
Mystic Lake shows off new steakhouse menuDec 29, 2016, 8:22 p.m.
-
Man running from police on interstate struck, killedDec 31, 2016, 10:56 a.m.
-
Grow with KARE: A look back at 2016Dec 31, 2016, 12:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs