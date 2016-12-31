KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Man fatally shot during struggle with Mankato officer

Associated Press , KARE 1:40 PM. CST December 31, 2016

MANKATO, Minn. - A man has been fatally shot by a Mankato police officer during a struggle at a hotel.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the officer responded to a disturbance at the Country Inn & Suites on Highway 22 about 4 a.m. Saturday.

KEYC-TV reports police say the officer confronted a man and the two struggled. A police statement says the officer discharged his or her weapon, striking the man. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The police officer was injured during the altercation and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for treatment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories