Man fatally shot in Vadnais Heights identified

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. - The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed during an officer-involved shooting incident in Vadnais Heights.

Darren Jahnke, 47, died Sunday evening in a recreational vehicle that was parked in the 3200 block of Fanum Road.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's preliminary investigation, four deputies entered the RV last Sunday and tried to identify Jahnke but a struggle ensued during which two deputies deployed their Tasers. But the Tasers were ineffective.

During the struggle Jahnke disarmed one of the deputies. One deputy fired his weapon, striking Jahnke. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he later died. None of the deputies were injured.

The deputies were not wearing body cameras. The BCA says when the investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.

