Man fatally stabbed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - A man was fatally stabbed in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the 2200 block of Lake Street East at about 7:15 p.m. after several people called to report a stabbing. Police found a man who had been stabbed and paramedics transported him to HCMC, where he died of his injuries, according to police.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and part of the stabbing was caught on surveillance camera. No arrests have been made.

The MPD Homicide Unit and Crime Lab are investigating.

