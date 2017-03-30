Man fires handgun at motorist in road rage incident

A man fired a handgun at another motorist, shattering the victim's back window. (Photo: Submitted)

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - Authorities are searching for the suspect in a road rage incident that ended with gunfire Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said two vehicles were involved in a heated road rage incident near Interstate 694 west and Highway 120 in White Bear Lake around 8:30 a.m.

As the one vehicle exited White Bear Avenue, the suspect allegedly fired at the victim's vehicle, striking her back window and shattering the glass.

No one was hit or injured.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2006 white Cadillac Escalade with the license plate 275 KLG.

The State Patrol asks anyone who has seen the vehicle to contact law enforcement immediately.

The suspect is considered potentially armed and dangerous.

