Man fleeing home shot by deputy in St. Cloud

Neighbors look on as BCA investigators process the scene of an officer-involved shooting that took place late Monday in St. Cloud. (Photo: Jenny Berg-St. Cloud Times)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A suspect is recovering following an officer involved shooting in St. Cloud Monday evening.

The incident began when a Stearns County sheriff’s deputy and several St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to investigate a possible assault shortly before midnight Monday. As part of the investigation, they attempted to make contact with the occupants of a home on the 7000 block of Northwood Lane in St. Cloud.

Investigators on the scene say shortly after they knocked on the front door, an armed male subject inside of the home broke out a window at the back of the residence and fled out of the window. The sequence of events that follows indicates the suspect fired his weapon, and a deputy also fired, wounding the suspect. Two police officers on the scene also used tasers to help apprehend the man.

On scene as the BCA is inside a home on Northwood Lane in west St. Cloud. Asst. Police Chief Jeff Oxton said they're deferring media to BCA pic.twitter.com/0tTTPTxJ1U — Jenny Berg (@bergjenny) October 17, 2017

Law enforcement officers and first responders provided first aid until the suspect was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) were called in to handle the investigation, common practice in the case of officer-involved shootings. They recovered a handgun at the scene, and processed other evidence that could help lead to criminal charges.

The Stearns County deputy and four St. Cloud officers are on standard administrative leave. Neither the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office nor St. Cloud Police Department use body cameras. Investigators will determine whether squad cameras captured video of the incident.

