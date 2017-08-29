Man found dead in vehicle in Mpls.

Minneapolis Police (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

Police say they were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. on an unknown "trouble call" on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was in a car in a parking lot near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

Police searched the surrounding area searching for any possible suspects but none were found. They are asking anyone who may have helpful information in this case to contact officers immediately.

Investigators say at this point, it appears the suspect and victim were known to each other. No one is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text their tip to TIP 411 (847411), enter MPD, a space and then the information. All texts are anonymous. Witnesses can also call the MPD tip line at 612-692-8477.

