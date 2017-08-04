KARE
Man gets 9th drunken driving arrest while on riding lawnmower

Associated Press , KARE 11:01 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

MANKATO, Minn. - A Minnesota man is accused of his ninth drunken driving charge after police say they found him driving his riding lawnmower erratically on the streets of Madison Lake.

Authorities say the 60-year-old man tested 0.28 and 0.27 on Breathalyzer tests after he was pulled over July 20. He was charged this week with gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving after license revocation.

The Free Press reports a criminal complaint says the man has eight prior DWI-related convictions.

