Man hurt in Andover grass fire

ANDOVER, Minn. - Authorities say a 66-year-old man was injured Friday in a grass fire in Andover.

The East Bethel Fire Chief says the fire was sparked by lawn machinery.

The 66-year-old man fell down while trying to put out the fire in a wooded area.

Officials say the man was not seriously injured and will be OK.

The grass fire happened in the 3100 block of 149th Lane NW in Andover.

The East Bethel Fire Department says a shed was damaged in the grass fire and crews have extinguished it.

Officials are asking the public to avoid recreational fires until the conditions become more safe.

