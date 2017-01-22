Man in critical condition after shooting in Mpls.

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police officials say a man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting just south of downtown Minneapolis.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to a report of shots fired at LaSalle and 15th St.

Officers say when they got to the scene no victim was found, however, police found spent bullets and blood.

A short time later a man arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

