Man in critical condition after shooting in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - Police officials say a man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting just south of downtown Minneapolis.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to a report of shots fired at LaSalle and 15th St.
Officers say when they got to the scene no victim was found, however, police found spent bullets and blood.
A short time later a man arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made.
