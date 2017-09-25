Man jailed in S. Mpls. murder case

MINNEAPOLIS - A man is in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting possible murder charges following a homicide in South Minneapolis Monday morning.
Police say they were called to the 1000-block of 61st Street W. around 8:45 a.m. where they found the body of a woman inside a home.
Police added the deceased woman and man arrested were married and, at this point, the department is investigating this case as a domestic-related homicide.
The woman's name and cause of death are not yet being released.
