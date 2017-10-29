Man killed in head-on crash in Minnetrista

HCMC ambulance. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNETRISTA, Minn. - A man died in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 7 in Minnetrista.

The State Patrol identified the victim as Jean Claude Paquier Wishard, 44, of Minnetonka.

The State Patrol says shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old crossed the centerline on Highway 7 and hit Wishard's vehicle head-on.

The 16-year-old and a 48-year-old passenger were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.

© 2017 KARE-TV