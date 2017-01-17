Man killed in mobile home fire ID'd

Fire generic

MOTLEY, Minn. - Authorities have identified the young man who perished in a weekend mobile home fire in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Alan Dumpprope died of smoke inhalation Friday morning when the trailer he was in burned. First responders were dispatched to the home on the 12000 block of State Highway 64 in rural Motley just before 6:45 a.m., and by the time they arrived the mobile home was engulfed.

Crews extinguished the fire, and soon found Dumpprope's body inside.

At this point investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

