Man kills mother in WI; shoots himself after crash in MN

Aerial view of 733 North Meadow Drive in Hudson Township. (Credit: KARE)

HUDSON, Wis. - A 28-year-old man fatally stabbed his mother near Hudson Saturday night then led police on a wild police chase that ended in a wreck, where he shot and killed himself inside the car.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says deputies reported to a "violent domestic dispute" at 733 North Meadow Drive in Hudson Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office says Logan Reese stabbed his mother, 49-year-old Charlene Wold, and beat another family member with a stick at her home near Hudson.

Saturday night crime scene at 733 North Meadow Drive in Hudson Township. (Credit: KARE)

The deputies entered the home, found Wold and took her to an ambulance, where she was declared dead.

Reese took off in a car.

According to the Sheriff's Office statement, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were driving to Reece's home in Glenwood City when they got a call that the suspect's home was on fire.

Around 1:15 p.m. an officer with the Woodville Police spotted Reece in the car on Hwy. 12 in Woodville, where a police officer started following him.

Reece then started shooting at the squad car. Several other agencies helped in the chase.

The chase covered more than 50 miles through Wisconsin and Minnesota.

During the chase Reece fired several rounds at police.

Reece eventually crashed into a median barrier on Highway 8 in Chisago County, Minnesota. Even after the crash, Reece kept shooting.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies found Reece dead inside the car with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Sheriff's Office statement "this is a very complex case and it remains under investigation."

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation in Wisconsin and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation in Minnesota.

(© 2017 KARE)