Man missing from Dakota Co. Fairgrounds found dead

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:29 PM. CDT July 05, 2017

FARMINGTON, Minn. - The search for a man missing from the Dakota County Fairgrounds since Sunday has ended. Bruce Peterson was found dead by a searcher at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bruce Peterson, 61, was last seen near the Dakota County Fairgrounds at about 10 p.m. on Sunday July 2. His body was located in a remote and heavily wooded area.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for helping in the search.

