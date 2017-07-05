Man missing from Dakota Co. Fairgrounds found dead

Bruce Peterson (Photo: Courtesy Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON, Minn. - The search for a man missing from the Dakota County Fairgrounds since Sunday has ended. Bruce Peterson was found dead by a searcher at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thanks for your assistance searching and providing tips and support. Bruce Peterson was found deceased today. Our condolences to his family. — Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) July 5, 2017

Bruce Peterson, 61, was last seen near the Dakota County Fairgrounds at about 10 p.m. on Sunday July 2. His body was located in a remote and heavily wooded area.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for helping in the search.

