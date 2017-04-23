Deputies are asking for help locating 47-year-old Paul Fredrick Erion, missing from rural Mankato since April 20. (Photo: Courtesy Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office)

MANKATO, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a man missing from rural Mankato.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Paul Fredrick Erion left his home on April 20. He was driving a 2001 white Ford Taurus with Minnesota license plates 335 NTL.

Deputies do not believe Erion has his cell phone or wallet, and have reason to be concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Erion or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

