Man saved in St. Croix River rescue after falling nearly 100 feet
Nick Edwards fell nearly 100 feet while hiking at Taylors Falls, and several bystanders jumped into action to save him. He had bleeding on his brain, 3 fractured vertebrae, and cuts and bruises - but he's alive. http://kare11.tv/2wCiZqn
KARE 6:06 PM. CDT September 04, 2017
