Man shot and injured in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say a man was shot in the leg in downtown Minneapolis, outside of the Pantages Theater.
Sgt. Catherine Michal say a man and a woman were approached by two men and a juvenile just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Some type of altercation occurred, according to police. The man with the woman pulled out a handgun and shot a man in the group, according to Michal. He was taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Michal, the man with the handgun had a permit to carry.
Michal says "she didn't believe the shooter knew the three males prior to Wednesday's encounter."
The man and the woman were taken to be questioned by investigators.
© 2017 KARE-TV
