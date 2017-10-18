Man shot and injured in downtown Minneapolis

Police say a man was shot in the leg in downtown Minneapolis, outside of the Pantages Theater.

Sgt. Catherine Michal say a man and a woman were approached by two men and a juvenile just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Some type of altercation occurred, according to police. The man with the woman pulled out a handgun and shot a man in the group, according to Michal. He was taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Michal, the man with the handgun had a permit to carry.

Michal says "she didn't believe the shooter knew the three males prior to Wednesday's encounter."

The man and the woman were taken to be questioned by investigators.

