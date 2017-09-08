Man shot and killed while driving in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis police were called to the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South early Saturday morning after numerous calls about a shooting in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 3:00 a.m. and found a car that had smashed into the sound wall.



Police say the driver was already dead when they arrived.



Officers working the case believe the shooter and the victim knew each other, but they don't have anyone in custody at this time.

Investigators from the homicide unit and crime lab are currently working on the case. Police say the victim's name is being withheld until the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office can take a closer look at the body.

Anyone with information is asked to text the Minneapolis Police Department tip line at 847411 (TIP411). Police say you should enter MPD, a space and then the information you have on the case.

Police say you can also call their tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477)

© 2017 KARE-TV