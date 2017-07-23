Man stabbed in downtown Mpls overnight

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

MINNEAPOLIS - A man is in the hospital following a stabbing in downtown Minneapolis around midnight. Police were called near the corner of 4th Street and 1st Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived they found an adult male had been stabbed. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries. Both the victim and witnesses were not cooperating with police.

There have been no arrests at this time.

© 2017 KARE-TV