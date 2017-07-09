Man struck, killed on I-35 after crash

Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. - A Bloomington man was struck and killed when he walked out onto I-35 after his car crashed early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Stephen Clint Rabuse was driving his Mercury Sable south on I-35W when he went off the road into the ditch and crashed into a light pole just north of County Road E2.

The state patrol says Rabuse got out of his vehicle and walked onto the southbound lanes of 35W, where he was hit by a Pontiac G6.

Rabuse was killed, according to the state patrol. The driver of the Pontiac, a 21-year-old woman from Blaine, was uninjured. Her two passengers both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday. It is not known if alcohol was involved.

