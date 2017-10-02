Man to serve 17 years for shooting girlfriend in face

Mitchell Antil (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - A Maple Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend in the face nearly a year ago.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, 53-year-old Mitchell John Antil will serve 206 months in prison -- an upward sentencing departure because of the "particular cruelty" of the crime.

Antil pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault for shooting his girlfriend twice and causing permanent injuries. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors reported hearing gunshots on Oct. 16, 2016, and saw a woman run out of the house bleeding from the head. The complaint states that the woman said, "Mitch shot me."

Then prosecutors say there was a 911 call from inside the house, with the caller identifying himself as Mitch and claiming to have shot the victim in the heart and the head. When he was interviewed after his arrest, prosecutors say he told investigators he had wanted to kill the victim.

The victim said in court that she's had eight surgeries, according to the county attorney's office.

© 2017 KARE-TV