Police: Missing Mpls. man has dementia

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old Minneapolis man they say suffers from dementia and a traumatic brain injury.
Minneapolis police say Roger Lee Dammer was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13, possibly near 825 65th Street West in Richfield.
Dammer is a Minneapolis resident and lives on the 6100 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
