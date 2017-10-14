Police: Missing Mpls. man has dementia

Minneapolis police say Roger Lee Dammer was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13, possibly near 825 65th Street West in Richfield. (Photo: Courtesy Minneapolis police)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old Minneapolis man they say suffers from dementia and a traumatic brain injury.

Minneapolis police say Roger Lee Dammer was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13, possibly near 825 65th Street West in Richfield.

Dammer is a Minneapolis resident and lives on the 6100 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

