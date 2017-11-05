Man, woman killed in Mpls. murder-suicide ID'd

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has identified a man and woman killed in a murder-suicide at a home in south Minneapolis on Thursday.

Homero Lopez Salinas, 35, shot and killed Martina Lopez Garcia, 35, at an apartment building in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue South, according to a news release.

Salinas shot himself in the head.

Investigators determined the two had a previous relationship but details have not been released.

No further details have been released.

© 2017 KARE-TV