Man wrongly named person of interest in Wetterling case sues

A lawyer for Dan Rassier, once called a "person of interest" in the abduction of Jacob Wetterling, says his client wants property returned that was seized during a 2010 raid on his family farm. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota man who was wrongly named as a person of interest in the 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling is suing authorities.



Dan Rassier filed his federal lawsuit Wednesday. He was publicly named as a person of interest in 11-year-old Jacob's abduction in 2010 after his central Minnesota farm was searched by authorities.



Rassier maintained his innocence but wasn't cleared until last year after another man confessed and led authorities to Jacob's remains. Danny Heinrich is serving a 20-year sentence on a separate child pornography charge.



Rassier and his mother, Rita, are seeking more than $2 million in damages.



Among other things, the lawsuit against Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner and others alleges investigators obtained the search warrant for the farm illegally. A defense attorney didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The attorney for Stearns County issued this statement Wednesday: “We understand Daniel and Rita Rassier filed a lawsuit in federal court. Once Stearns County and its employees have been properly served with the Summons and Complaint, we will file an Answer setting forth our legal defenses to the Rassiers’ allegations. We will not be commenting further on this pending litigation except to say the actions of the Sheriff’s Department Investigators were reasonable and we believe this case will ultimately be resolved in their favor.”

© 2017 Associated Press