Many iconic gorge landmarks untouched by Eagle Creek Fire

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. -- It's still yet to be seen how much damage the Eagle Creek Fire has inflicted upon the scenic Columbia River Gorge, but for the time being it appears some of the area's most historic locations look very much the same.

On Wednesday, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office posted photos from several iconic spots. And apart from the smoke in the sky, many of them looked the same as they did prior to Sept. 2, when the fire broke out.

Perhaps the most prominent spot, Multnomah Falls and the lodge, looks very much the same. The trees are green and fire crews have worked day and night to make sure the lodge does not go up in flames.

KGW's Kyle Iboshi toured the lodge on Wednesday.

However, one landmark that appears to be a sad casualty of the fire is the Oneonta Tunnel along the Historic Columbia River Highway.

