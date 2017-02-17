Early start to maple syrup season

VICTORIA, Minn. - The maple syrup season in the metro is running earlier than usual and some maple syrup producers are saying this is the earliest on record.

"I've been doing this for about 15 years and this is the earliest I've ever put taps into a tree, " said Kirk Mona, an Interpretive Naturalist at the Lowry Nature Center in Carver Park Reserve.

If we see temperatures get too warm the sap may run dry and it could make it the worst year on record.

However, as we drilled and tapped into a maple tree, we can see that the sap is flowing fast.

"If we get a day we might get three gallons of sap out of that tree in one day," said Mona.

Three Rivers Park District holds events for kids in March so they can get their hands sticky making maple syrup.

"We'll talk about the history of it, we talk about how we do it now, methods like this and more modern methods that producers are using to collect more sap more efficiently," said Mona.