Mary Tyler Moore fans gather to sing in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - When a television icon passes away, fans are sometimes left wondering how they can pay their respects.

On Friday, Mary Tyler Moore fans gathered at the IDS Center's Crystal Court in downtown Minneapolis for what radio station MyTalk 107.1 called, “The Hat Toss.”

“Oh, it's a fabulous celebration of a wonderful woman,” says Mary Froberg of Andover.

Fans, along with their hats, showed up to sing the theme song from the Mary Tyler Moore show and seal it with the gesture that Moore will forever be known for.

Many of them with stories of how she impacted their lives.

“My folks watched that show religiously and I swear I got a lot of my sense of humor from it,” Froberg says.

“She made us laugh and you just don't get enough of that these days,” Diane Papke says.

Former NBC’s The Voice contestant Kat Perkins led the singing of “Love Is All Around.”



