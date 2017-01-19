KARE
Massive plant fire triggers evacuations in NW Minn.

KARE Staff , KARE 7:47 AM. CST January 19, 2017

WARREN, Minn. -  A neighborhood in a small northwestern Minnesota community was evacuated after a massive fire tore through a local manufacturing plant Wednesday night.

 

Fire crews were dispatched to Nordic Fiberglass in the town of Warren around 6:30 p.m. and found flames and smoke billowing from the plant. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department evacuated homes in a one block radius around Nordic Fiberglass. They were allowed back in their homes around 12:30 a.m. Thursday after the fire was under control. 

Investigators will try to determine the cause of the fire.

Nordic Fiberglass manufactures products for underground electrical equipment.

 

