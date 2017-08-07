Maximum security inmates take over Tucker unit, officers inside

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

TUCKER, Ark. (KTHV) - Approximately six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers during a recreation call at the Tucker Unit. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Soloman Graves, Public Information Officer with the Arkansas Department of Correction told THV11 there are three correctional officers currently in the area where these inmates have control of the keys and doors.

No other information is being released at this time. Emergency Response Teams from the Department of Correction are on the scene. Arkansas State Police also has CID investigators on scene.

According to Bill Sadler, public information officer for state police, they will begin their investigation once ADC clears or calls for it.

THV11's Katlyn Gardenhire is heading to the scene and will bring more updates on THV11 and thv11.com.

Two guards and an inmate were attacked last month at the Tucker Unit. At least two inmates escaped their single-man cells. Another inmate was stabbed after his cell was breached. The investigation's findings into the July 22 incident will be presented to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

