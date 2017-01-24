Mayo: Dayton fainted after standing, dehydration

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday. (Photo: Rob Collett, KARE 11)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic say Governor Mark Dayton's collapse during the State of the State was not related to his recent cancer diagnosis.

“Governor Dayton was seen today (Tuesday) by a Mayo Clinic physician in internal medicine about his fainting spell," said Karl Oestreich with Mayo Clinic. "Mayo Clinic believes this episode was situational and related to standing for a long time while giving his speech and possible dehydration. He was encouraged to stay hydrated."

Mayo Clinic says Dayton learned he had prostate cancer during his annual physical examination. A biopsy last Wednesday confirmed the diagnosis.

"He has follow-up appointments next week to determine further steps. It’s premature to offer any more details at this time," Oestreich added. "Governor Dayton will learn more about his treatment plan after meeting with his Mayo Clinic medical team next week."

Doctor Peter Sershon, a St. Paul-based urologist, joined the KARE 11 News to talk more about diagnosis and treatment options.

