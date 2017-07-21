Mayor taps Asst. Chief as Harteau's replacement

Medaria Arrandondo will start his new position as Minneapolis Police Assistant Chief on April 30. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Mayor Betsy Hodges wasted no time in announcing her pick to run the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of the resignation of Chief Janee Harteau.

Hodges tapped Medario Arradondo, who was just named Assistant Chief in April. Arradondo has been on the department since signing on as a patrol officer in 1989. He has served as a school resource officer and a northside beat officer, and has internal affairs and property-crime investigation experience. Arrandondo was Inspector for the 1st Precinct, Deputy Chief and Chief of Staff.

“Over the next few years, the Minneapolis Police Department will work to continue the transformational change that we all know we need, and to strengthen and ingrain into our policing the changes that we have already made," Hodges said in a statement. "I am confident that Assistant Chief Arradondo is the right person to lead us through it. The experience of working closely with him over the past week, which has been so hard on everyone in Minneapolis, has solidified my confidence.”

Medaria Arradondo is a home grown choice, having graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. He holds a Masters Degree in criminal justice, and is a graduate of both the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

