MDH: 9th measles case, all in unvaccinated kids

File Photo (Photo: Joe Raedle Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Health has confirmed a ninth case of the measles in Hennepin County.

State health officials say all of the cases are in unvaccinated kids ages 1-4. Eight of the confirmed cases involve Somali-Minnesotan children.

Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

State health officials say the best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to make sure everyone has been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Measles is no longer common in the U.S., but is still common in many other countries and may be brought into the U.S. by unvaccinated travelers.

© 2017 KARE-TV