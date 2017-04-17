KARE
Close

MDH: 9th measles case, all in unvaccinated kids

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:52 PM. CDT April 17, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Health has confirmed a ninth case of the measles in Hennepin County.

State health officials say all of the cases are in unvaccinated kids ages 1-4. Eight of the confirmed cases involve Somali-Minnesotan children.

Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

State health officials say the best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to make sure everyone has been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Measles is no longer common in the U.S., but is still common in many other countries and may be brought into the U.S. by unvaccinated travelers.

© 2017 KARE-TV

KARE

MDH: 5 new cases of measles in Henn. Co.

KARE

3 measles cases confirmed in Hennepin County

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories