Medaria Arradondo: MPD's new second-in-command

MINNEAPOLIS - Deputy Chief Medaria Arradondo will start in his new position as Minneapolis Police Department Assistant Chief on Sunday, April 30.

Police Chief Janee Harteau made the announcement about the appointment on Monday.

Arradondo joined Minneapolis Police Department in 1989. He worked patrol in the 3rd precinct, internal affairs, property crimes, and 1st precinct inspector. Most recently, he served as deputy chief, chief of staff.

He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Metropolitan State University and holds a master’s degree in human services from Concordia University. He graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He is also a Minneapolis Roosevelt High School grad.

He will replace Assistant Chief Kris Arneson, who is retiring at the end of the month.

“While it’s not easy to leave this job, it is much easier knowing that Rondo will be the next assistant chief," Arneson said. "I know he’ll bring unbelievable energy to the office and he’s a well-respected leader within the MPD. He’s also gained tremendous trust and credibility within the various neighborhoods and diverse communities that we serve."

According to a news release, more changes within MPD’s executive command structure will be announced in the coming weeks.

