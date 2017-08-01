Medical examiner rules man's death in St. Paul a suicide

Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Police officers held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address a series of photos that went viral on social media Tuesday morning, showing a man hanging from a tree.

Authorities say the victim, identified as 50-year-old Michael Bringle, was found deceased in Indian Mounds Park by a passerby on his way to work who called police. The medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide.

Photos of Bringle's death were posted on Facebook, calling it a murder with the hashtag #MakeGoViral. The post has been shared nearly 10,000 times.

Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said he held the news conference to address some of the "lies" that had been written on that post.

"Michael is a white male, contrary to what was being expressed on social media," he said. "Michael's hands were not tied behind his back, as was reported on social media, also by people who do not have the facts."

At the news conference, Sgt. Ernster urged whoever posted those photos to take them down immediately.

"A lot of people are finding out about Michael's death by looking at social media, which is disgusting," Ernster said.

At the news conference, Bringle's sister, Kelly, spoke out to ask that Bringle be remembered for the great man he was and asked whoever posted the photos to please remove them.

"Respect my brother," she said, "and know it was more than likely mental illness in his life. But he was a good, hard-working man."

The Mounds Park suicide victim was identified as Michael Bringle, a man described by his sister as good and hard-working. (Photo: Submitted)

